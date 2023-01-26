In the Publix kitchen making “Gambas Al Ajillo”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

12 cloves garlic

1 small serrano chili pepper

1/2 bunch Italian parsley

3 lemons

4 oz Bakery baguette

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb peeled/deveined extra-large shrimp, tails on 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt Steps:

Steps

1. Thinly slice garlic (1/4 cup) and serrano pepper. Finely chop parsley (about 1/2 cup). Juice 2 lemons (1/4 cup); slice remaining 1 lemon into wedges. Cut baguette into 1 1/2-inch slices.

2. Preheat large sauté pan on high for 4–5 minutes. Add oil, garlic, and serrano peppers; cook 30–60 seconds, stirring often, until light golden brown. Add shrimp and cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pink and opaque.

3. Stir in parsley, lemon juice, and kosher salt. Serve immediately with baguette slices and lemon wedges.