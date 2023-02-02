Chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing and Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients:
10 oz cherry tomatoes
1 shallot
2 cloves garlic
1 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
4 tablespoons sugar
1 lemon
16 jumbo wild caught pink shrimp (about 1 lb)
2 tablespoons seafood seasoning
4 hard-cooked peeled eggs
4 slices prosciutto
1 head iceberg lettuce
Louie Dressing (see recipe)
1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
Steps:
1. Halve tomatoes and shallot; smash garlic. Combine in medium saucepot: vinegar, shallots, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sugar until blended. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Remove pot from heat and stir in ice. Add tomatoes glass jar (or container with lid); pour in cooled brine. Cover and chill overnight (or up to 1 week).
2. Thinly slice lemon. Add ice water to medium bowl. Fill medium saucepot 3/4 full of water. Stir in lemon slices and seafood seasoning; bring to boil over high. Add shrimp to boiling water; remove pot from heat and set aside 2 minutes until shrimp is pink and opaque. Drain shrimp; add to ice water for 5 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp. Chill until ready to serve.
3. Coarsely chop eggs and prosciutto. Remove core from lettuce. Cut lettuce into 4 equal quarters. Place 1 tablespoon dressing on bottom of chilled serving plates. Place lettuce over dressing. Season lettuce with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Top each wedge with 3 tablespoons dressing. Top evenly with egg and prosciutto. Arrange tomatoes and shrimp around lettuce; serve.
Louie Dressing
Ingredients:
1/4 cup green onions
2 tablespoons fresh dill
1 tablespoon capers
1/2 fresh lemon
2 oil-packed anchovy filets
3/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon grain mustard
4 tablespoons dill pickle relish
1 teaspoon habanero hot pepper sauce
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Steps:
1. Thinly slice onion; finely chop dill. Drain capers and coarsely chop; juice lemon (1 tablespoon). Drain anchovies if needed, then finely chop (wash hands).
2. Combine in medium bowl: onions, dill, capers, lemon juice, anchovies, and remaining ingredients until well blended. Chill until ready to use. (Makes 1 1/2 cups.)