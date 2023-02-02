Chilled Florida Pink Shrimp Wedge Salad with Louie Dressing and Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

10 oz cherry tomatoes

1 shallot

2 cloves garlic

1 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 tablespoons sugar

1 lemon

16 jumbo wild caught pink shrimp (about 1 lb)

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning

4 hard-cooked peeled eggs

4 slices prosciutto

1 head iceberg lettuce

Louie Dressing (see recipe)

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Steps:

1. Halve tomatoes and shallot; smash garlic. Combine in medium saucepot: vinegar, shallots, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sugar until blended. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Remove pot from heat and stir in ice. Add tomatoes glass jar (or container with lid); pour in cooled brine. Cover and chill overnight (or up to 1 week).

2. Thinly slice lemon. Add ice water to medium bowl. Fill medium saucepot 3/4 full of water. Stir in lemon slices and seafood seasoning; bring to boil over high. Add shrimp to boiling water; remove pot from heat and set aside 2 minutes until shrimp is pink and opaque. Drain shrimp; add to ice water for 5 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp. Chill until ready to serve.

3. Coarsely chop eggs and prosciutto. Remove core from lettuce. Cut lettuce into 4 equal quarters. Place 1 tablespoon dressing on bottom of chilled serving plates. Place lettuce over dressing. Season lettuce with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Top each wedge with 3 tablespoons dressing. Top evenly with egg and prosciutto. Arrange tomatoes and shrimp around lettuce; serve.

Louie Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 cup green onions

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon capers

1/2 fresh lemon

2 oil-packed anchovy filets

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon grain mustard

4 tablespoons dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon habanero hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Thinly slice onion; finely chop dill. Drain capers and coarsely chop; juice lemon (1 tablespoon). Drain anchovies if needed, then finely chop (wash hands).

2. Combine in medium bowl: onions, dill, capers, lemon juice, anchovies, and remaining ingredients until well blended. Chill until ready to use. (Makes 1 1/2 cups.)