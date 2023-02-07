It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Top golf!

Topgolf is making history again with the launch of the brand’s largest-ever global integrated brand campaign as the modern golf leader invites Players around the world to “Come Play Around.” The campaign provides a refreshed look at the brand’s unique experience one can only get at Topgolf as the company continues making the game of golf more inclusive, diverse and modernized.

“Our brand’s core belief is centered around the unlimited power of play, and this campaign was created as a simple invitation to do just that – to come play with us and have some fun,” said Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf Chief Brand Officer. “We are making the game of golf more inclusive and open for all to enjoy, and this campaign celebrates different people and personalities from all over the world coming together and enjoying a little golf… and a little of our ‘not golf.’”

The campaign embodies the Topgolf vibe of being inviting, fun and for everyone. The creative features vibrant scenes with the brand’s unique style of play – where you can club twirl a long iron, mic drop a 3-wood (let’s not really drop it though) and heckle loudly mid-backswing. Where you can call a whiff a practice swing. Where you can swing in flip-flops, hoodies or unpleated khakis (oh, the blasphemy!). Where you can do what you can’t do during a real round, and then do it again tomorrow.