Cooking in the Publix kitchen : Truffled Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:
1 (8 oz) Bakery baguette
1 1/2 lb fresh heirloom tomatoes
2 baby cucumbers
1 bunch fresh Italian parsley
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
3 jarred artichoke hearts with stems
1/4 red onion
1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 tablespoon truffle oil
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
2 oz truffle pecorino (or goat) cheese
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.
2. Meanwhile, cut tomatoes into 1-inch pieces; dice cucumber. Coarsely chop parsley, oregano, and artichokes; thinly slice onion.
3. Combine in medium bowl: garlic paste, vinegar, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. While continuously whisking, slowly add truffle and olive oils until smooth and emulsified.
4. Add to large bowl: toasted croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, artichokes, onions, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Drizzle with dressing and toss to blend well; set aside 10 minutes. Serve with shaved cheese