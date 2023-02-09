Cooking in the Publix kitchen : Truffled Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) Bakery baguette

1 1/2 lb fresh heirloom tomatoes

2 baby cucumbers

1 bunch fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

3 jarred artichoke hearts with stems

1/4 red onion

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon truffle oil

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

2 oz truffle pecorino (or goat) cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.

2. Meanwhile, cut tomatoes into 1-inch pieces; dice cucumber. Coarsely chop parsley, oregano, and artichokes; thinly slice onion.

3. Combine in medium bowl: garlic paste, vinegar, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. While continuously whisking, slowly add truffle and olive oils until smooth and emulsified.

4. Add to large bowl: toasted croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, artichokes, onions, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Drizzle with dressing and toss to blend well; set aside 10 minutes. Serve with shaved cheese