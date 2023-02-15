Pawsing 4 Pets | Adopt Pinta from Jax Humane Society

Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Pinta” from Jax Humane. Pinta is a super friendly pup who loves making new human friends. She is 5 years old and medium sized. She enjoys treats and gentle pets from people, especially kids - Pinta is a staple at our JHS Camps! She loves going on walks and spending time in the sunshine. Pinta is the perfect pet to spotlight during Love Every Pet Week (now through February 21st), during which we are taking time to highlight pets who need a little extra TLC but will make the perfect companion. Pinta has some allergies that JHS has been working on, and she graduated from Dogs Playing for Life, which means she has lots of special skills!

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.