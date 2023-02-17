Gerald Alston’s Tribute to Sam Cook at the Ritz Theatre

Ritz Theatre & Museum is a landmark in Jacksonville history. Opened in 1914 as a movie theater, the Ritz was rebuilt and reopened in 1999 as a performance theatre. It is home to Ritz Voices, Puttin’ on the Ritz Amateur Night, and Heritage Concert Series. The museum chronicles the rich history of the LaVilla neighborhood, as well as providing visual art exhibits that reflect the African American diaspora. The Ritz Voices backup Gerald Alston of the Manhattans to pay tribune to Sam Cook and the Manhattans tonight at 8pm. Tickets are available at www.ritzjacksonville.org