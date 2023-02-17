James Weldon Johnson Park hosts Hip Hop Festival

James Weldon Johnson Park’s Hip Hop Festival returns for its second year to once again shine light on the Duval Hip Hop scene while paying special homage to the late Paten Locke – a Duval based, internationally acclaimed Hip Hop Legend whose influence reverberates throughout Duval’s Hip Hop circles to this day. The festival will feature many local food trucks and vendors, be family friendly, free to attend and will take place from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023.