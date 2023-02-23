Cooking in the Publix Kitchen

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

2 lemons, for juice

2 tablespoons fresh oregano

1 teaspoon dried oregano

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 (1 lb) pork tenderloins

8 oz imported feta cheese

4 plum tomatoes

1 red onion

1 head iceberg lettuce Bamboo skewers

8 pita breads

Steps:

1. Juice lemons (1/4 cup); chop fresh oregano. Whisk together lemon juice, fresh and dried oregano, oil, salt, garlic powder, cumin, and red pepper in small bowl until blended.

2. Cut chicken and pork into 1-inch pieces and place each in separate, large bowls. Divide marinade evenly between chicken and pork and toss well to coat (wash hands). Marinate at room temperature 30 minutes (or cover bowls and chill overnight).

3. Meanwhile, crumble feta; chop tomatoes. Thinly slice onion and lettuce. Arrange feta, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce on serving platters and set aside.

4. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Thread chicken and pork onto skewers evenly. Arrange skewers on grill and cook 4–6 minutes on each side until chicken is 165°F and pork is 145°F.

5. To serve, warm pita bread and arrange on serving platter. Arrange skewers on serving platter; serve with Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe) on the side.

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

2 baby cucumbers

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 tablespoons fresh dill

2 tablespoons fresh mint

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon, for zest/juice

2 green onions

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups whole plain Greek yogurt

Steps:

1. Grate cucumbers and add to colander. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix to combine; set aside 30 minutes to drain. Meanwhile, finely chop dill, mint, and garlic. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons) then juice (2 tablespoons); thinly slice green onions.

2. Squeeze cucumber to remove as much water as possible. Combine in medium bowl: cucumbers, dill, mint, garlic, lemon zest and juice, onions, cumin, oil, and yogurt until blended. Chill until ready to serve.