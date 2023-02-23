Providence School of Jax Robotics

The Robotics middle school team from Providence School of Jacksonville is gearing up for regionals this weekend. After falling short last year, the team rallied to eek out a spot in this year’s regional competition. With many new faces the team came together to focus on a project about conserving energy and using it in a more efficient way. They also have the goal of educating people of all ages, but they are definitely hoping their peers take note to ensure the earth’s sustainability for their generation.