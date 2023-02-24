Meeting up with Bakugan Dragonoid driver Camden Murphy for Monster Jam

Rance gets driver Camden Murphy to start our day off with a roaring engine and some great energy to kick on Monster Jam Jax!

Winner of the 2022 Monster Jam Fan Favorite Driver of the Year, Camden Murphy has racked up awards since joining Monster Jam in 2017. He has competed in many oval track events, including NASCAR racing with starts in the Truck Series and XFINITY Series. The 2017 Rookie of the Year was also honored with an award in 2018 in recognition of his humanitarian efforts. On the track, Murphy is one to watch in Monster Jam racing. In 2019, he won 8 championships with a record of 51 wins and 14 losses.

Don’t miss Monster Jam at TIAA Bank Field on Sat Feb 25 2023. Tickets on sale now!