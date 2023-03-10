DeRay Davis performing at The Comedy Zone

DeRay Davis is a multi-faceted comedic force who’s conquered everything from the stage to the big screen. Davis first made a name for himself in the stand-up world, winning Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riots Competition” and appearing in the “Cedric the Entertainer Festival.” Along the way he made the leap to the big screen with roles in the “Barbershop” trilogy, “Semi-Pro,” and “21 Jump Street.” Most recently Davis was tapped to host the reboot of “Hip Hop Squares” on VH1.