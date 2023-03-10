This Month in History with Explore Jax Core

Today our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core stopped by the studio for another lesson in history. Today’s theme is “This Month in History”. Yollie highlighted some of the biggest events from our past.

Explore JAX Core provides unique tours and experiences with expertise in downtown Jacksonville and all of the 904′s historic neighborhoods. They provide a variety of sightseeing tours, including a look into Jacksonville’s rich Black History and Heritage. Along with historic tours, Explore Jax Core offers VIP and Special Events Shuttle for Wedding and Corporations, Historical Tours, Seasonal Specialty Crawls and Sightseeing Cruising, Private Tailored Premium Experiences and more.