Baking Local Love Into Every Bite!

The Valerio family have made a name for themselves with baked goods within the Filipino community around the country and Canada with over 30 bakeries, and when Jun Valerio decided to branch off from his family bakery to start his own bakery, he planted roots in Jacksonville, Florida for his first bakery. Coming from 3 generations of bakers, it is with pride and humility, that they offer a new generation of Filipino Americans a new way to enjoy their baked goods and breads that stays authentic to their roots, yet at the same time, reaching out and going mainstream to cater to thrill-seeking, adventurous eats for everyone. They take pride in maintaining the quality of their products by baking fresh daily from scratch, and only using high quality ingredients. Learn more or visit today at https://thebakersonusa.com/