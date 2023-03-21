Give Layla a Fur-ever Home!

Today on Paws-ing for Pets we welcomed Layla who is looking for his forever home!

Layla is the cutest little girl with a big personality looking for her forever home! She is around 4 months old, and will stay on the smaller side when full grown. She is mixed small breed dog looking for love!

Layla lives in a foster home with other dogs, big and small. She seems to like children and loves playing with her foster fur-siblings and is a great snuggler too!

If interested in meeting Layla please fill out our adoption application on our website fursisters.org.