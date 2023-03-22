Local eats in Neptune Beach

Cousins Maine Lobster in Neptune Beach reopened its doors in Oct of 2022. The original owners built a strong, loyal following and local owner, Chris Papp, is happy to continue that tradition. He and his team are thrilled to welcome the community back and continue to offer the top notch lobster and customer service. Stop by for a local bite with Chris and team at 630 Atlantic Blvd #14, Neptune Beach, FL 32266.