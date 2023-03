Don’t miss NEFL’s only chalk drawing competition at James Weldon Johnson Park happening this Saturday, March 25th from noon to 5pm. The event is free and open to the public. There will be 20 adult and 10 youth competitors vying for a chance to win a cash prize. Public voting will help choose the winner. Rance met with Liz McCoy and YaYa from YaYa Productions to get details. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org