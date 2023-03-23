Cooking in the Publix Kitchen | Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw

Ingredients:
4 (6 oz) firm, white fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia)
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
5 green onions
1 fresh jalapeño pepper
1 peeled and cored fresh pineapple
1 grapefruit
1 (16 oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/2 cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings
3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
8 potato (or dinner) rolls
Steps:
1. Thaw fish (if needed). Chop finely: cilantro (1/2 cup), green onions (1/2 cup), jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired), and pineapple. Juice grapefruit (1/2 cup). Place in large bowl: grapefruit juice, coleslaw mix, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, pineapple, and salt; toss to combine. Set aside until ready to serve.
2. Cut fish into 8 equal pieces; coat with seasoning (wash hands). Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in pan, then add fish; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until browned and flesh is opaque and flakes easily. Drain banana peppers.
3. Spread mayonnaise evenly on bottom halves of rolls; top each with fish, 1/3 cup slaw, banana peppers, and top half of roll. Serve with remaining slaw on the side.