Cooking in the Publix Kitchen | Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw

Ingredients:

4 (6 oz) firm, white fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia)

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

5 green onions

1 fresh jalapeño pepper

1 peeled and cored fresh pineapple

1 grapefruit

1 (16 oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

8 potato (or dinner) rolls

Steps:

1. Thaw fish (if needed). Chop finely: cilantro (1/2 cup), green onions (1/2 cup), jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired), and pineapple. Juice grapefruit (1/2 cup). Place in large bowl: grapefruit juice, coleslaw mix, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, pineapple, and salt; toss to combine. Set aside until ready to serve.

2. Cut fish into 8 equal pieces; coat with seasoning (wash hands). Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in pan, then add fish; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until browned and flesh is opaque and flakes easily. Drain banana peppers.

3. Spread mayonnaise evenly on bottom halves of rolls; top each with fish, 1/3 cup slaw, banana peppers, and top half of roll. Serve with remaining slaw on the side.