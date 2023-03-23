Diamonds in the Rust Spring Market

Drive to the rural side of Jacksonville and savor the country roads along the way. Bring your friends and come shop some of the South’s favorite vendors, located in our beautiful barns pavilions and under the shaded oak hammocks. Come discover your newest fall finds. There will be one of a kind pickins’ such as vintage treasures, farmhouse finds, home décor, re-loved furniture, handcrafted items, unique relics, antiques, tasty treats, unique gifts and more. Our show is a unique shopping experience that you and your shopping gals and pals won’t want to skip out on.

PARKING

- We have complimentary parking with shuttles that will take you to and from the entrance gates. - We also have VIP parking for $20. Don’t worry about trying to lug your bags around all day. VIP is located near the front door of our market and allows you close up access. It is convenient for dropping your bags off while shop. - We allow up to 13 passenger vehicles in the VIP parking lot. This does not include admission. Carpool to save! - Handicap parking is available, PERMIT REQUIRED.

CHILDREN

Children under 12 years old are FREE ADMISSION. - There are several children’s activities available for $10 for children 10yr & under - (includes: pony rides, bounce houses, and animal meet & greet). Only available Saturday and Sunday.

TICKETS

All admission tickets are available online and at the gate. Buy your tickets ahead of time and skip the line.

$15 -FIRST FINDS FRIDAY- This is Friday’s admission. Be the first to shop the best pickins’! Get in all three days! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside the market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scan-able for Friday 3/24/23

$10- SATURDAY ADMISSION- Get both Saturday and Sunday! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scan-able for Saturday 3/25/23

$10 -SUNDAY ADMISSION- Ticket is only scan-able for Sunday 3/26/23

Tax included in ticket- pricing.

FOOD

You will want to arrive to the market hungry. Don’t miss munching with the fabulous food vendors.

PLEASE NOTE

Tickets must be present at the gate - No PETS - Service Animals Only- ATM’s available at the front gate and inside market- Some vendors may only accept cash. - NO alcohol permitted - Security will be present at all times - You could be on Camera.

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diamonds-in-the-rust-spring-market-tickets-519163731697