Inspiro | Tequila With A Purpose

Today, on River City Live, we met with Mara Smith, the Founder of Inspiro Tequila. The name “Inspiro” comes from the Spanish word for inspiration, and it was chosen as a nod to her grandmother - a Holocaust survivor - and her mother, the two most inspiring female figures in her life. Smith is an inspiring female founder in her own right, who gives back to others through the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project, created to financially support and mentor female founders enabling them to get started, manage the bumps along the way, and move forward to follow their dreams. Mara also took time to show us how to make Inspiro’s Elevated Ranch Water. To learn more about Inspiro Tequila, you can follow them on social media, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inspirotequila/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inspirotequila/ or go to https://inspirotequila.com