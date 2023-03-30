Arlene’s Gowns and Sataj Dezigns present “I Survived” Fashion Show

Arlenes Gowns and Sataj Dezigns presents “I survived” Fashion Show! Their message will continue to empower, uplift and encourage. They decided to move the show from October to April to bring an extra event to the spring while maintaining their same message! They also want to focus on what is and not so much on what was, because each person living has survived some form of adversity. So why not enjoy an evening of fun, survival testimonials, light hor d’ourves, and your own community with fashion mixed in? The show will be April 8th from 6-9pm at the Adam Herbert Center on the UNF Campus. www.buytickets.at/arlenegownsandsatajdezigns