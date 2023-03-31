Autism Awareness Month | Flounder Pounder for Autism

Today on the show we were joined by Chip and Tyler Davis. Tyler was diagnosed with Autism 15 years ago. The Davis family has had highs and lows through this journey an you can listen to the video above to hear Chip chip tell families starting this journey there is hope.

Chip is also the founder of The annual “Flounder Pounder” charity fishing tournament. “Flounder Pounder” began in 2010, spearheaded by parents Chip and Teresa Davis. When their son Tyler was diagnosed with autism, they wanted to create an event that gave back to the cause.

With Tyler enrolled at JSA and Chip, being the avid fisherman that he is, immediately thought of hosting a fishing tournament to raise money for the school. From the very beginning, the Davis family devoted countless hours of time and energy to raising Autism Awareness, while creating a grassroots effort among family and friends to create this annual charity event.

To date, Flounder Pounder has raised over $1 MILLION DOLLARS for JSA Kids!