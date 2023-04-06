Cooking in the Publix Kitchen | Mini Chocolate-Topped Key Lime Cheesecake

Mini Chocolate-Topped Key Lime Cheesecake

Active Time - 15 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours, 15 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

4 oz mascarpone cheese

16 oz cream cheese

Cooking spray

2 key limes, for zest

2/3 cup key lime juice

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup crème fraiche (or sour cream)

3 large eggs

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream Graham cracker crumbs (optional, for serving)

Steps:

1. Set mascarpone and cream cheese out to soften. Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat 8 (6 oz) oven-safe serving cups with spray. Zest limes (2 teaspoons).

2. Place cheeses in food processor; process until smooth and creamy. Add to food processor: zest, sugar, crème fraiche, eggs, flour, vanilla, and salt; process until blended. While processor is running, slowly pour in lime juice. Pour cheese mixture evenly into serving cups; arrange cups in large roasting pan (spaced out). Place pan in oven and add enough hot water to roasting pan to come halfway up cups.

3. Bake 20–30 minutes until center is just set. Turn off oven and let cheesecake stand 20 minutes. Carefully remove cups from roasting pan and let stand to cool 30 minutes. Chill 1 hour (or overnight).

4. Place chocolate in medium bowl. Heat cream and pour over chocolate. Let stand 5 minutes; then stir until smooth. Spread chocolate mixture evenly over each cheesecake. Serve sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs (if desired)