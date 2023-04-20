River City Roundup

Feeding Northeast Florida Hosts Third Annual Bourbon & Brisket Fundraiser

Tickets are now available for Feeding Northeast Florida’s third annual Bourbon & Brisket fundraiser. One of Jacksonville’s favorite fundraising events, Bourbon & Brisket showcases some of Jacksonville’s finest bold beverages and savory foods. Eight vendors will participate, including Strings Sports Brewery, Orsay, Bono’s, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, St. Augustine Distillery, Manifest Distilling, and more. Additionally, the event will hold tastings led by a bourbon sommelier, an auction, games, and live music by local favorite, Akia Uwanda.

The event raises awareness about food insecurity and financial support for Feeding Northeast Florida’s work to provide healthy food and resources for the nearly 265,000 individuals experiencing food insecurity in the food bank’s eight-county service area.

It’s going down Saturday from 6:30 - 9pm at Strings Sports Brewery in Historic Springfield. feedingnefl.org/bourbonandbrisket/

Jax 95ers DancersWorkshop and Auditions

The Jacksonville 95ers, Jax’s newest basketball organization, announces the launch of the Rush Professional and Jr. Rush Dance Teams. They will be hosting a preparation workshop and auditions to select the dancers who will be apart of the inaugural year of the Basketball League, Jax 95ers Basketball Team. Workshop for both teams will be held Sunday, April 23rd at Fletcher Middle School at 10am. They are asking participants to bring headshots and resumes. The Pros go at 10am, with the Jr.s taking the stage at noon. Both teams will consist of 15 - 18 dancers trained in Jazz, Hip Hop, and Cheer styles. Tumbling not required, but it is a plus. Auditions for the professional dancers will be held May 7th at the Ritz Theatre & Museum. For more information e-mail Kezia Rolle at krolle@jacksonville95ers.com

Homefront vs. Heroes Golf Tourney

The Homefront vs. Heroes Golf Tournament returns for it’s 3rd year. The tournament benefits any members of the military or police in need....all local. Every foursome will have active duty vs civilians, all local active duty come from all agencies and branches of military. The tournament tees off Monday, April 24th at 8 at at the Atlantic Beach Country Club. Jax Free Birds is a 501 c3. you can click on the QR code onscreen to learn more.

Rawtism Awareness Month Event

Raw Cuts Barbershop is home of the 4th Annual Autism Awareness Free Haircuts fundraiser, called Rawtism Awareness. This amazing event gives families impacted by Autism a chance to gather and celebrate their loved ones by providing haircuts for them at no cost.

Every day dozens of people from low-income and single-parent families affected by Autism come to Raw Cuts Barbershop in search of support and empowerment. At this event, people enjoy the beauty of community togetherness while getting free haircuts.

Every year, volunteers have the pleasure of cutting hair for over 75 kids of all ages with autism. It is their honor to provide an opportunity for these amazing individuals to be seen, heard, and connected. This year, they are increasing their impact by hosting their event April 25th 1-7pm. They will also be providing haircuts for individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities in addition to Autism spectrum disorders.

They are lucky to have the support of local businesses who donate every year to

make this event possible. Angel and the volunteers want to truly thank them for their generosity and support. This event is a great way to raise understanding and awareness of Autism spectrum disorders. It is also an opportunity for families and friends to come together and show support for their loved ones.

They invite you to join them in raising awareness and show your support by attending the Rawtism Awareness Event at Raw Cuts Barbershop. Again, It’s going down Tuesday at Raw Cuts Barbershop from 1 - 7pm.