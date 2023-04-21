One of a kind vehicle right here in Jacksonville

The 2021 Rezvani Hercules 6x6 vehicle is where military meets luxury and this one of a kind vehicle is right here in Jax. at Jack Hanania Chevrolet. This is 1 of the 12 that were made in 2021. Designed for civilians. The toughest and most powerful off road truck on Earth. With it’s available top of the line 7.0-liter 1,300 horsepower Supercharged V8 engine,

Bullet proof glass and body, numerous security features, smoke screen-dense smoke is released at the press of a button to lose trackers. Military grade run flat tires, included military grade gas masks, hypothermia kit and first-aid kit, and thermal/night vision system

Find more info here: : https://www.jackhananiachevrolet.com/inventory/used-2021-jeep-gladiator-herculues-4wd-4d-crew-cab-1c6hjtag1ml589231/