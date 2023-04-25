Expanding Mindset Ups Sports Performance

HypnoFit is a “sports hypnosis” program that A.D. Roberts created to help athletes become the best version of themselves... mentally, emotionally and physically. He has had the pleasure of working with professional and scholastic athletes and their coaches. The program focuses on peak performance, mental toughness and injury recovery. With the NFL Draft coming up, A.D. dropped by the studio to chat about mindfulness in a stressful, uncontrolled situation. www.hypnofit.me