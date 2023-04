Dylan is a local country artist from right outside of Jacksonville. He was on Season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, team Adam. Shortly after appearing on The Voice he signed with a label in Nashville and has been writing, recording, and playing music since. His first single was a top 40 on Music Row and he’s following that up with his newest single Young Again that will release in the next couple of weeks.

Find more of his music here: .dylangerardmusic.com