Summer fun at Sweet Pete’s Candy Shop

Sweet Pete’s is the largest candy store in Northeast FL and boasts 3 floors of candies and chocolates, a lot of which we make in-house. They have been serving up the sweets to Jacksonville residents and tourists since 2010. Sweet Pete’s originally started in a residential house in Historic Springfield and soon outgrew that space, moving into the historic Seminole Club in Downtown Jacksonville in 2014.

They have an interactive factory where guests can talk with candy-makers and watch candy being made. They have a restaurant with a full bar, craft soda shop and ice cream parlor. Sweet Pete’s candy kitchen is gluten-free and we specialize in delicious vegan treats as well. They also offer tours, field trips, candy classes and more! In case you don’t live nearby or plan to make a trip to Jax soon, you can find all of their delicious home-made candies, chocolates and more on their website www.sweetpetescandy.com! They ship all over the United States!