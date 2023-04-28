58th Annual Shrimp Festival

Amelia Island is gearing up for the annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival. Joining us in the studio are Marilou Welling, Aryn Germano and Shrimp Festival Pirate, Steven Powers. Aryn, from The Crab Trap is sampling a signature shrimp dish that will be available next weekend at the Shrimp Festival, which is a great family tradition and one of the signature special events on Amelia Island. The festival starts Thursday, May 4, with a parade at 6 p.m. and downtown concert afterwards, and then runs all weekend, Friday through Sunday. There will be nonstop entertainment and fun, with concerts, contests, more pirates, a shrimp boat parade, a 5K fun run, a kids fun zone, and the best, freshest seafood and shrimp you can find. The festival is free to the public, with plenty of food and drinks and other items for sale. New this year is the Amelia Island Shrimp Challenge. You can use your mobile phone to discover 10 local restaurants offering a variety of specialty shrimp dishes. In addition to great food, you can collect points and earn exclusive prizes. You can learn about it at AmeliaIsland.com.