Fly By the Blue Jay Listening Room

For years, Cara Murphy wanted a place where she could go and listen to musicians...ACTUALLY sit and listen....to their stories, their inspirations, their lyrics. She grew tired of going to see her favorite local artists at bars and restaurants where they were shoved in a corner and forced to sing covers and sneak in only an original or two. She wanted more than being one of thousands of people in an arena or theater. She wanted connection...so she built Blue Jay Listening Room. www.bluejayjax.com