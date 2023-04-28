Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Returning for Mother’s Day

Have you ever seen a violinist bare their entire soul on the instrument? On Sunday, May 14, prepare to be stunned. The Soul Violinist is back for another unforgettable evening of music! “An Evening with Omari Dillard” boasts an incredible band playing their favorite renditions of R&B classics. SWV. Maxwell. Babyface. Johnny Gill. New Edition. Brian McKnight. Usher. Babyface. Bobby Brown. Zapp&Roger. Earth, Wind, & Fire. Michael Jackson. Force MDs. LIVE on Violin!

The sultry sounds of violin along with this captivating performance will have you singing, dancing, and grooving all night. Expect to rejuvenate your mind and fill your soul with this one-of-a-kind tour presented by Stringz Attached: Tampa Bay’s 1st Black Woman-owned entertainment agency. Not only will guests get to learn more about what inspired Omari to play violin, but also learn of the journey that took him from sitting in the back of a symphony orchestra to headlining his own tour.

“An Evening with Omari Dillard: Soul Violinist” makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift that the whole family can enjoy together. The show will be held at the Ritz Theatre & Museum on May 14 at 6pm. Tickets are available at www.omaridillard.com