Many people know about the Great Fire of Jacksonville, but not many know how it really gave Jacksonville the opportunity to become the city it has grown to be. To commemorate, the Jacksonville Historical Society hosts its annual Great Fire Run. The race maps along the streets the fire raged. Rance met with Dr. Alan Bliss to learn more of the historical significance and what people can expect from the run. www.runsignup.com/FL/Jacksonville/
The Great Fire Run
