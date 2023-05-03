River City Beats with Gilberto ‘77

Hailing from Fernandina Beach, Florida, Gilberto ‘77 gets their namesake from the Gilberto ship that crashed on the island on Thanksgiving Day, 1977. More than 25 tons of herb were burned up during the crash, wafting good vibes to all around. The story can be found in the Amelia Island Museum of History! Gilberto ‘77 blends genres to lighten your mood and lift you up, like a sweet 1977 coastal breeze. Gilberto ‘77 loves their home music community and hopes that you all take a look into the great music coming out of Fernandina. Catch the band live TONIGHT at Underbelly!