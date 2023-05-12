Culhane’s Irish Pub - Jax Best Irish Pub

Owned and operated by four dynamic ‘sassy’ sisters from Limerick, Ireland ~ Lynda, Michelle, Mary Jane, and Áine ~ they spent their childhood in Ireland working alongside their parents on the family farm where they developed a genuine love for the land, organic quality food, and hard work. The first restaurant in the Jacksonville Beaches area off of Atlantic Boulevard opened in 2005 and Southside location in 2018. They have been honored to win awards for BEST Irish Pub 2023, Fish ‘N Chips in various media competitions.

Today there is added excitement surrounding their newly introduced “5 Sisters Spirit Vodka” ~ another opportunity to achieve their American dream.

As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network 2023 and 2010.

Guy Fieri featured Reuben Egg Rolls, Pasta Mac topped with Smoked Brisket, Guinness Stew, Blarney Lamb Sliders and Dingle Fish Pie.

Ask for a complimentary tasting of their very own local crafted “5 Sisters Spirit” vodka! Sláinte! www.culhanesirishpub.com