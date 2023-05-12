Have you heard of a “head spa” experience?

Casey Lee, a Jacksonville Beach local, has been an Esthetician for 20 years and started Skin Spa in 2013. While Skin Spa is primarily a facial/skincare destination, she and her team of Estheticians also provide a full range of other services including full body waxing, lash & brow treatments, makeup application , and now HEAD SPA!

The team shares, “At Skin Spa our specialty is focusing on you and providing you with the best facial experience you will ever have. Recognized as one of the top skin care boutiques in Jacksonville Beach, we have an eager staff dedicated to customer satisfaction and a keen eye for detail. A few of the house specialties include Dermaplane Facials, Microdermabrasion, Oxygen Facials, Painless Acne Extraction Facials, Expert Brow Shaping & Design, and Eyelash Extensions.

Following your customized treatment, you will be invited to explore our carefully curated selection of “eco-luxe” brands from all over the world. We support the shift in skincare towards chemical, toxin, and cruelty free products with sustainably sourced ingredients and ecologically sound manufacturing practices. Product samples are happily provided whenever possible so that you may try before you buy. We know it is important for you to love your skin and love your products.”

Click the link to book your head spa appointment now!

https://ecoluxeskinspa.com/#book-now