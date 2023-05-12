Learn how insulation can save you money this summer!

Since a majority of the heating or cooling lost in your home comes from poor insulation, figuring out which product works best for your property is key. Whether you’re building a new home or you need to retrofit an existing one, USA Insulation has the insulation option for you. We offer a range of insulation products including spray foam and injection foam, but what’s the difference between them? Will one work better for your property? Let’s take a look at both of these incredible products to help you determine the best fit.

Injection Foam

USA Premium Injection Foam® Insulation is a proprietary product we manufacture in-house and used only by our trained technicians. This product can be used on both exterior and interior walls where it is injected into a close wall cavity (eg: a finished wall).It fills cracks and crevices that most other insulation products simply can’t. It gets to spaces behind phone and electrical wires, outlets, pipes, and other hard-to-insulate spaces for maximum efficiency. Since most homes built prior to 1980 did not require insulation, injection foam is a great solution to add insulation without having to tear down the walls.

This product is made of an aqueous resin solution and foaming agent. These two elements are combined with compressed air in specially engineered equipment that forms an insulating substance that resembles shaving cream. Our trained technicians then inject the foam into your wall cavities where it hardens to create a layer of insulation. Because injection foam is able to reach very small spaces and is easy to install, it’s an excellent and economical solution for buildings that need retrofitted insulation. We install from the outside on most types of homes including block, brick, shingle, siding, stucco, and more. Installation of our foam usually can be completed in one day, with little mess, and works immediately.

Spray Foam Insulation

Spray foam insulation, officially known as spray polyurethane foam, is a foam plastic substance that’s sprayed, like a paint, onto an open wall cavity (eg: unfinished walls) It then expands to create an insulation barrier. After it sets and expands, it provides an excellent barrier to wind, moisture, and outside temperatures. Unlike other forms of insulation, it doesn’t settle or break down over time which makes it a wise investment. USA Insulation offers three spray foam insulation products that fit a variety of needs based on your specific property. Whether you’re just looking for simple insulation or an insulator, air and vapor barrier all in one, we’ve got you covered.

Energy escapes through spaces that typically aren’t addressed by traditional insulation. Spray foam insulation can be applied to a variety of open-cavity areas like attics, basements, crawlspaces, and more. That means your heating and cooling system doesn’t have to work overtime trying to regulate the temperature of these insufficiently insulated spaces.

Pros and Cons

Each of these insulation products has its own advantages depending on what you’re looking for. Let’s compare the two side by side.

Spray Foam

Efficient – Because spray foam seals cracks and crevices, it is more efficient than traditional fiberglass insulation.

Weather barrier – Spray foam acts as a barrier to weather year-round.

Eco-friendly – Because it reduces your energy requirements, it is eco-friendly.

Mold deterrent – Spray foam contains inert polymers that inhibit bacteria and mold growth.

Best for unfinished walls

USA Premium Injection Foam

Higher R-Value – The “R” value or Resistance Value is 35% more efficient than traditional insulation.

Noise reduction – Once installed, injection foam offers an immediate reduction in outside noises.

Quick install – Injection foam is installed quickly and cleanly from the outside. Can be added over fiberglass insulation.

Improved air quality – The injection foam barrier improves indoor air quality.

Best fire and smoke rating – Injection foam acts as a fire barrier that retards the spread of fire.

Only option to retrofit existing homes by adding insulation inside finished walls

Both of these products are an improvement upon traditional insulation methods. Choosing the right one for you depends on your needs and type of home (new construction or existing home)

If you’re trying to determine whether spray foam insulation or injection foam are the right fit for you, give us a call. We can set you up with a free estimate so you can make the call on which works for your property and your budget. We’re here to help!