Women at Werk has been serving women entrepreneurs since its inception in 2018. From hosting social networking events to an annual empowerment conference, this business owner now has a brick and mortar location to call home and is providing more resources for women entrepreneurs. Now they are looking to partner with other organizations to expand their programs, services, resources to support female founders.
Meet “Women at WERK: a coworking community and studio
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.