Stage Aurora has been serving the city of Jacksonville since 2001. Having produced 200+ productions including “The Color Purple” which starred Lolita Flagg as Celie and Toni Diamond Bingham as Sofia, “DreamGirls”, “The Wiz”, “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “Driving Miss Daisy”, and Disney’s “High School Musical”, just to name a few.

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Theatre that Enlightens, presents “Queens from the Harlem Renaissance and Today!” a musical extravaganza celebrating Mother’s Day in song and dance featuring some of your favorite stars from the Jacksonville, Fl area. This production will take place Saturday, May 13 at 6pm and Sunday, May 14 at 3pm. Admission: $40.00 For tickets and more information, visit www.stageaurora.ticketleap.com/queens/

Our next two productions are “The Little Mermaid Jr.” for kids and “Dinner with Booker T.” for Father’s Day. Our goal is to produce “Theatre that Enlightens” and continue to provide opportunities in arts and culture for underserved communities of Jacksonville.