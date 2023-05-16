Celebrating International Doula Month and answering “what is a Doula?”

Naomi has been serving women and families in the birthing community for several years teaching women to release their fears, trust their inner strength and create a beautiful birth story. Naomi aims to educate, elevate and empower women as they prepare for labor and birth. Creating an environment of peace, relaxation and comfort takes practice to be able to release fear, tension, and pain that often comes from an overwhelming experience such as birth. Naomi begins this journey around 30 weeks gestation then gives continuous physical and emotional support to the birthing woman and her partner through labor and birth. You can follow Naomi on Instagram @DoulaStAugustine or Facebook @St. Augustine Doula or check out her website at www.DoulaStAugustine.com.