Emancipation Celebration Day at JWJ Park

Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park is a placemaking organization dedicated to creating a sense of community and belonging in Downtown Jacksonville, specifically in James Weldon Johnson Park. We are not JUST a park, we produce experiences that nurture a sense of belonging that resonate throughout Downtown Jacksonville. Our mission is to create a welcoming, urban public space that engages with our history and connects our diverse community. Our programs nurture a sense of belonging that resonate throughout Downtown Jacksonville. jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org