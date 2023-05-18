An Exceptional Evening of Mystery A brilliant magic and mind-reading experience with award-winning Master Magician Bill Abbott at the iconic Casa Monica Resort & Spa. Indulge in a complimentary cocktail in the opulent Cobalt Lounge before being ushered into the Magic Hideaway, a boutique showroom with a vintage jazz vibe. One of the most intimate magic shows in the world featuring interactive mind-bending illusions happening literally inches away from you! www.magichideaway.com