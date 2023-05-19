Cooking with Publix | Truffled Caesar Wedge with Hard-Boiled Eggs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

For croutons

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 (8 oz) Bakery baguette

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon garlic spice paste

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

For dressing

2 large, pasteurized eggs

4 oz truffle pecorino cheese

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

2 tablespoons anchovy paste

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon truffle oil

1 cup grapeseed oil

For salad

4 medium hard-cooked peeled eggs

2 romaine hearts

Steps:

1. Prepare croutons. Preheat oven to 325°F. Melt butter. Cut bread into 1/2-inch cubes. Combine in medium bowl: bread cubes, salt, 1 tablespoon garlic paste, seasoning, and melted butter until blended and coated. Arrange croutons on baking sheet in single layer and bake 25–30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp and dry. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

2. Prepare dressing. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Finely grate cheese (1 cup). Add to bowl of food processor: egg yolks, one-half grated cheese (1/2 cup), remaining 1 tablespoon garlic paste, anchovy paste, pepper, Worcestershire, Dijon, vinegar, and truffle oil. Blend to combine. With motor running, slowly pour in grapeseed oil and continue blending until smooth and emulsified. Chill until ready to serve.

3. Prepare salad. Slice hard-cooked eggs into quarters. Cut romaine hearts in halve lengthwise, trimming root end, and plate one-half romaine heart on each plate. Drizzle each romaine heart with 2 tablespoons dressing, then evenly sprinkle with remaining one-half grated cheese. Top with eggs, and croutons. Serve immediately.