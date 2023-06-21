Join the Pickle Party with Yelp Jax and 1937 Spirits & Eatery

Yelp Jacksonville is going all in on the pickle flavor craze raging across the country. They have partnered with local restaurants to host Pickle Parties with menus featuring pickle infused flavors. Rance met with Yelp Jacksonville’s Rachel T. to get the insight behind the Pickle Parties and to try some of the pickle flavors created by 1937 Spirits & Eatery. www.yelp.com/jacksonville