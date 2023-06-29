“Oh Say Can You Sing” celebrates 10 years -TONIGHT!

The winner will sing the national anthem before the 4th of July fireworks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lot has changed in the world over the past decade but one constant remains.

News4JAX is celebrating ten years of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ by having four of the top local singers compete for the biggest prize we’ve ever offered. And this year, there’s a twist. Four former competitors will once again take the stage to belt out their choice of song that was a Top 10 Billboard hit.

This time, they are competing for the title of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ champion, the chance to sing the national anthem before the City of Jacksonville’s July 4 Fireworks Spectacular and $1,000!

Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM or join the River City Live team live at Underbelly to experience the show!