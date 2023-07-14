The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VyStar Credit Union has launched a new credit card offer campaign featuring the Visa® Signature Rewards credit card and the Endless Summer Sweepstakes to reward its customers for their loyalty. The campaign, which began June 19 runs until midnight, August 13, provides to its members chances to win special VIP experiences as well as a grand prize of three million points worth $30,000 in cash value.

All current VyStar credit card holders, including business credit card users, will be automatically entered for a chance to win special VIP experiences from VyStar community partners over eight weeks, in addition to the grand prize of three million points, every time they make a qualifying purchase with their card.

There is no purchase necessary to enter VyStar’s Endless Summer Sweepstakes, which is open to legal residents of Florida and Georgia aged 18 and older and is void where prohibited by law. For more information about VyStar’s Endless Summer Sweepstakes, including the full Sweepstakes rules and regulations and how to apply for the Visa Signature Rewards credit card, visit our website at vystarcu.org/summer.