94º

WEATHER ALERT

River City Live

One stop shop for all things sailing

Tags: River City Spotlight

St. Augustine Sailing is northeast Florida’s premier destination for unique sailing experiences, history, dolphin, nature tours, and dining experiences.  They also in-depth sailing lessons and more.  They are your one-stop-shop for everything sailing!  They are St. Augustine’s sailing connection where you’ll find a friendly, supportive staff of fellow sailors! Have a look through the site for details.   www.sta-sail.com

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.