The Alhambra presents “Fiddler On The Roof”

The Alhambra is nation’s longest running professional dinner theater and a Jacksonville icon for more than 55 years. Constant reviews as the best live theater in the city, It might be the best entertainment value as well - under $60 for an exceptional three course dinner, a Broadway show and parking!

The Booth family are legendary actors in Jacksonville and this is Tod (dad) staring as Tevye opposite his wife, Lisa Valdini Booth, starring as Golde and being directed by their daughter, Jessica, who got her start acting at the Alhambra. This is the first time in more than 20 years the Alhambra has produced Fiddler on the Roof.