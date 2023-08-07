Host a sushi party for your next event!

Want to dazzle your guest at your next in home event, and also want to be able to relax and enjoy the gathering yourself, well- let us introduce you to local legend and sushi extraordinaire- Sushi Will!

Will began training as a Sushi Chef at Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse in Fernandina Beach, Florida in 2002, enabling him to become a partner with Amelia City Sushi restaurant in 2014. From there, he traveled to North Carolina to join Baku, the five star fine dining restaurant, as a Sushi Chef from 2014-2015.

Throughout this time, he was working traveling sushi catering events all over the country. Included in these was the Jacobs home (owners of Delaware North) and The Palm Beach Masters Equestrian Event.

He has done events for Tampa Bay Lightnings All Star games, The Buffalo Bills Stadium, The Scooter Braun Agency, Ameris Bank, and on Shad Khan’s Yacht: the Kismet.

Most notably, Will has provided sushi for the PGA Golf Tour at Sawgrass and The PGA Tour at East Lake Golf Club. In addition to the ongoing contract with Dream Finders Home Builders to deliver fresh sushi platters to their office on a weekly basis.

In 2021, Will received and accepted a contract for the Tokyo Olympics, working side by side with Behind The Scenes Catering. He was flown to Japan, where he prepared sushi for 28 days straight at Tokyo’s big sites: Ariake Bay and Kyoto. He worked to roll sushi for the Olympic athletes, the news crew, workers and all venue participants.

Following this event, Will secured Hon Sushi Catering its largest ongoing contract yet: The Jacksonville Jaguars. Hon Sushi Catering, LLC now holds the sole contract for the entirety of the team and all events provided in Jacksonville through Delaware North for sushi events.

In addition to this success, Will has released O.G. Shrimp Sauce (by Sushi Will Sauces); a long time dream finally came to fruition. Now available for purchase in our online store. To book your next event or find out more about Will and his team visit http://honsushicatering.com/