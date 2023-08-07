Tim Callahan Foundation host free event for the 904, The Annual Teal Ball!

The Tim Callahan Foundation was formed after it’s founder suffered a debilitating neck injury that doctors thought would never allow him to walk again. Tim persevered and is now walking and sharing his spirit with the Jacksonville community. The Foundation hosts various sports camps for children all over the Jacksonville map. The focus…give the kids an opportunity to experience a sport they might not otherwise have the chance to have. The camps are free, so to fund them, the Teal Ball was created. Attendees for the free event can buy raffle tickets and bid on auction items to raise funds to support the Foundations endeavors. Rance met with Tim at Dante’s Place where the Teal Ball will be held this Friday from 7:30 – 9:30 pm to find out what this year’s event would entail.