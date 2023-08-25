End of Summer Luau at Wicked Barley

Wicked Barley is a local craft brewery located in Jacksonville on Goodby’s Creek. They just celebrated their 7 year anniversary. The brewery prides itself on a variety of high quality beers and ciders as well as a made from scratch pub-style food menu. Sept. 1st and 2nd, the WB team invites the community to join them for their annual End of Summer Luau. From 5 – 10pm enjoy specials and entertainment including hula and fire dancers. Tickets are available at www.wickedbarleyendofsummerluau.eventbrite.com