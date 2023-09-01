One week before Galaxy Quest lands at James Weldon Johnson Park

Get ready for an out-of-this world experience as Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park and The ScienceSIS are proud to announce, “Galaxy Fest, Where Culture and Science Ignite”, presented by JTA, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 11am to 4pm. Galaxy Fest is a science festival for girls of color in our community, which will provide them with the opportunity to engage with women STEM professionals, explore interactive exhibits, participate in hands-on activities, and immerse themselves in captivating demonstrations. Our goal is to inspire and empower youth to pursue their passions and to provide them with the resources, role models and support they need to succeed in STEM fields. for more information visit: www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org